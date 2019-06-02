Priscilla Presley Reveals How Elvis Would Have Felt About Hallmark’s ‘Wedding at Graceland’

Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown returned to Elvis Presley‘s estate in Saturday’s new Hallmark Channel movie Wedding at Graceland, and were even met by Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla, who is sure the King of Rock and Roll would approve of his home being used as a movie set.

“Elvis loved to show off Graceland, and he would always say that he was the estate’s first tour guide,” Priscilla told Good Housekeeping. “It was a private place for him because it represented what he had achieved, but he when he wanted to expose its beauty.”

Priscilla, who was married to Presley from 1967 to 1973, joked that he probably would have crashed Laurel (Pickler) and Clay’s (Brown) wedding.

“He had a great sense of humor and loved surprises, especially when it came to love,” Priscilla, 74, said. “There were a number of times that he would he even go to the chapel in Vegas to check out who was getting married and surprise them.”

The new movie is a sequel to Christmas at Graceland, and sees Laurel and Clay trying to plan a dream wedding at Graceland in Memphis with only three weeks before the nuptials. They have to deal with their in-laws clashing over the ceremony, but their love and Presley’s music is enough to keep them together.

In the film, Priscilla makes a cameo to give Laurel a pep talk during a very stressful moment. It is Priscilla’s first acting role in two decades.

“She’s really the voice of reason while the couple is at the height of everything in the chaotic wedding planning process,” Pickler told Good Housekeeping of Priscilla’s role.

“I remember when Priscilla joined us for one of the days of filming, she pointed out a spot behind the barn…she said that it was there, she treasured that time because one-o’clock, two-o’clock in the morning, they would go out there and comb the horses and that was there alone time. Their peaceful time. There was nobody, no questions, no fans, no anything,” Brown told Southern Living. “So, I was like, well when would I ever learn that?”

Pickler said Priscilla also showed off the dress she wore the day she married Elvis. The movie’s wardrobe apartment also made sure Clay and Laurel’s wedding outfits were similar to Presley and Priscilla’s.

It’s not clear if Hallmark wants to make a third Graceland movie with Pickler and Brown, but Pickler hopes they do, especially since it could mean a trip to Hawaii.

“Elvis loved Hawaii, so I’m thinking Laurel and Clay need to take a trip,” she told Good Housekeeping.

Aside from her appearance in the Hallmark movie, Priscilla was also made headlines for selling the Brentwood, California estate where her mother lived for $3.8 million. She reportedly chose to sell the home now to help her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, though financial straits.

