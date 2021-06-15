Pregnant RaeLynn Reveals Her Baby's Name

✖

RaeLynn and husband Josh Davis are currently expecting their first child, and the country singer just revealed her unborn baby's name after celebrating at a baby shower with friends over the weekend. Along with a series of photos from the event, RaeLynn revealed that she and Davis are planning to name their daughter Daisy Rae Davis.

The baby's name was the centerpiece of the shower, which featured a lit-up yellow marquee display reading "Daisy." There were also several displays of yellow balloons, a photo wall with balloon flowers, a pink and yellow daisy cake, daisy-themed cookies and custom Daisy Rae candles, which read "est. 2021." RaeLynn wore a yellow dress to match the theme, which was the same dress she wore during a pregnancy photoshoot with Davis. RaeLynn's baby shower was hosted by her friends Julie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley, and the singer thanked the Chrisley Knows Best stars in her caption.

A post shared by R A E L Y N N (@raelynnofficial)

"Yesterday felt like a DREAM," she wrote. "Thank you to @juliechrisley and @savannahchrisley for loving me and my family like your own and for showering Daisy like your own. I can’t put into words how beautiful yesterday was so here are all the details from this magical Celebration." The "Keep Up" singer also posted a video of moments from the event, beginning with a clip of RaeLynn telling the camera, "Her name is Daisy Rae Davis" and continuing with footage of the decor and RaeLynn posing for photos with family and friends.

A post shared by R A E L Y N N (@raelynnofficial)

Earlier this month, RaeLynn celebrated baby Daisy by releasing a song she had written for her daughter, "Made For Me to Love." "This song was so special for me to write, and seeing all of your sweet videos has made me even more excited to meet this daughter of ours," RaeLynn told fans on Instagram. "Y’all got me crying all the time nowadays!"

The Texas native has returned to performing since pandemic restrictions began lifting and she is currently halfway through her six-week residency at Blake Shelton's downtown Nashville bar, Ole Red. Over the weekend, RaeLynn posted a photo from one of her shows and revealed that she is 26 weeks pregnant, writing, "singing on stage every week with this girl is pretty magical."