RaeLynn is currently expecting her first child with husband Josh Davis, and her unborn daughter has already inspired her mom's songwriting. For Mother's Day on Sunday, RaeLynn shared a new song dedicated to her daughter, sharing a clip in a post on Instagram set to a video of moments from the 27-year-old's pregnancy shoot as well as shots of her pregnancy tests and an ultrasound.

"When I watched those two pink lines arrive that Wednesday afternoon / It went from me just being me to me being me and you," she sang. "And baby I just smile thinking 'bout your little eyes / Looking into mine, it’s crazy how it’s like / Like I already met ya, already held ya / I knew that I loved you before I could tell ya / It was written in the stars it was tattooed on my heart / You were always meant to be the one made for me to love."

The video closed with an image of RaeLynn's ultrasound and a message that read, "Baby Davis coming soon..." RaeLynn shared in her caption that she wrote the song with Drew Kennedy and Ben Stennis when she was eight weeks pregnant. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and expecting moms," she wrote. The Voice alum announced her pregnancy last week, sharing the news on her birthday, May 4.

"Every year is special in its own way, but what's going to make my 27th year on this earth so special is that I get to be a momma to a beautiful baby girl," she told PEOPLE. "So that's why I wanted to wait because it's the best birthday present!" RaeLynn and Davis married in 2016, and RaeLynn explained that over the past year, they "thought more about the important things in life — and for us, that is growing our family."

Revealing that she and her husband already have a name picked out for their daughter, the Texas native explained that they plan to base their parenting in their shared faith. "We of course are no experts, but for us our faith has been so important in our marriage and upbringing," she said. "So how we raise her will be centered around faith as well as her self-worth and confidence. Social media is a scary place and I just want her to always be confident in who she is and not compare herself."