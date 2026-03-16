Actor Flashes Vampire Fangs on Oscars Red Carpet

Jack O’Connell brought some bite to the Oscars red carpet.

The Sinners star, 35, added a bloody twist to his classic white tuxedo while attending the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, exposing his prosthetic vampire fangs for the cameras at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

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O’Connell’s edgy look was a clear tribute to his vampire character, Remmick, in Ryan Coogler‘s Oscar-nominated vampire movie. Sinners received a historic 16 nominations going into Sunday’s Oscars‚ the most ever for any single film, including nods for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Hollywood, CA – March 15, 2026:Jack O’Connell arrives on the red carpet at the 98th Annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

O’Connell previously told W Magazine in April 2025 that the application of his prosthetics for the role of Remmick could be “a bit trying,” with the contact lenses and “stuff going in and out of your mouth, things attached to your fingers,” adding, “But once you surrender to it, things reveal themselves to you. Details make themselves apparent, and it can really help the character evolve.”

Sinners ended up walking away with four Academy Awards, including a history-making win for Best Cinematography and a Best Actor victory for Michael B. Jordan. While the film was up for Best Picture alongside Train Dreams, F1, Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent and Sentimental Value, it was Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another that won the top prize of the night.

Jack O’Connell at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Coogler got emotional while accepting the award for Best Original Screenplay during Sunday’s ceremony, asking all of his fellow nominees, as well as the cast and crew of Sinners, to rise for acknowledgement.

“You guys are amazing,” he said. “Oh my God, you are all winners in my book.”

The director also showed love for his wife, Zinzi Evans, their three children and his own mother.

“Zinzi, you’re the best wife and mom in the world. Every day I get to spend with you is better than the one that came before,” Coogler said. “And to my parents who are here, thank y’all for all the memories. Thank y’all for making me believe in myself. And to my babies that are at home watching, I apologize for all the time away. Dad loves you. Memories are all we have. I hope I’ve given you some great ones.” He concluded, “And when dad becomes just a memory, I want y’all to remember this one thing — I love y’all more than anything.”