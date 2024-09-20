Play It Loud: RVSHVD Drops Genre-Bending Debut Album Featuring All That Remains and Paul Wall

It's new music Friday, and we'd like to suggest a debut album that you'll want to play loud: IT'S RVSHVD, from genre-bending artist RVSHVD. The Georgia-born singer-songwriter takes influence from country, rock, hip-hop, and pretty much every other sound you can imagine to create something wholly unique and original. In short: there is only one RVSHVD, everyone else is just an imposter.

Now, after years of dropping banger after banger, RVSHVD has released his debut album, which features previous singles like "Cottonmouth" with Ice Nine Kills, "Wild Wild West," "Proof" with All That Remains, "For The Streets," and "Hunnids in a Honky Tonky" with Paul Wall. In addition to tracks that fans have already come to play on repeat, IT'S RVSHVD also has new tunes that are certain to be heavy spinners, like "Outlaw" and "Mapdot Madness," a pop-punk flavor jam that finds RVSHVD indulging in his inner Blink-182 fan.

Born and raised in the small town of Willacoochee, Georgia, RVSHVD's career beginnings start as humbly as those of legends like Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn. He eventually discovered hip-hop music as a kid and later developed a love for country and rock. It's these three genres that listeners find so perfectly and evenly blended into his music, creating some near-indescribable version of country rock that is accessible to more than just one genre fanbase.

In 2021, Rvshvd saw his craft evolve quite a bit, dropping tracks like "Raised Up" and "Never Change," but it was 2022 that brought him a major breakout hit, "Cottonmouth," a dark-edged country track that made major waves before landing a killer rock remix featuring Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas. The song is included on RVSHVD's new EP, The Intro, along with a number of other incredible tunes, like "For The Streets" and "Hunnids in a Honky Tonk," which features Paul Wall.

Click here to purchase stream IT'S RVSHVD at your prefer music service.