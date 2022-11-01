Loretta Lynn's Celebration of Life: What You Didn't See on CMT

Country music's finest honored Loretta Lynnwith a moving celebration of life ceremony at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Sunday night. Fans outside of Music City could tune in to CMT to see the stunning event, but PopCulture.com was lucky enough to pay our respects to the "Coal Miner's Daughter" herself in person. While CMT cameras captured the night's event, we wanted to give a glimpse into some of the smaller details you could only know if you were in the room.

Loretta Lynn's Dresses, and Fans' Tributes

Lynn was known for her stunning stage fashion, and while there was plenty of glamor on the stage (Margo Price had a particularly sparkling gown), the legend's own dresses were on display for family, friends and fans in attendance. Outside one entrance, there was also a pile of flowers and lights laid out to honor the country music icon.

Faith Hill Was Clearly Moved

I'm not sure what some people saw on TV, but Faith Hill was clearly emotional during her eulogy. Her remarks were in the show's prompter, but she was holding back tears and had a tough time getting through them. I saw some assholes who described the moment as "weird" or "awkward" on TV, but in the room, it was emotional. As Hill noted in her speech, she was just a few feet away from where she met Lynn, so it's understandable for her to be moved.

Alan Jackson's Message Came From the Heart

Whether it's needed or not, almost everyone on a TV special is given a prompter to guide them through their prepared remarks. But sometimes things go off-script. Alan Jackson's speech was one of those moments. Even if he was slated to speak, he shared his story — about how his friend Loretta was so much like his own mother — from the heart before singing his song "Where Her Heart Has Always Been."

Jack White Didn't Want a Prompter

Jack White came to honor his dear friend and collaborator by singing "Van Lear Rose," the title track for the 2004 album he produced for her. The prompter was cut off for the White Stripes rocker, who jammed right through the song without a hitch.

Jack White Started the Ovation for Loretta Lynn's Family

Speaking of White, I thought it was very telling that he was one of the first people— if not the first person — to stand up and applaud Lynn's daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and granddaughter Tayla Lynn. He was in one of the first few rows, and his reaction triggered an ovation from the rest of the Opry attendees. A lot has been said about White's attitude over the years, but this respectful gesture made it clear how much the Lynn family means to him.

Brandi Carlile Stunned the Audience

The most elated crowd response of the night was not for White, George Strait, Wynonna or any other certified legend. Brandi Carlile totally wowed the room with a cover of "She's Got You," the song that was a No. 1 hit for both Lynn and her dear friend Patsy Cline. Carlile's vocals and stage presence were incredible, and it drew a raw, elated response from those in attendance. She surely made Loretta proud.

The recorded version of the ceremony, Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn, will air on CMT again on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.