‘Pickler & Ben’ Renewed for Second Season

The E.W. Scripps Company has given the green light to a second season of Pickler & Ben, the syndicated daytime lifestyle and entertainment talk show hosted by country singer Kellie Pickler and Emmy Award-winning television personality Ben Aaron.

The show features the hosts participating in segments focused on cooking, design, entertainment and more, and is recorded in Nashville on a modern farmhouse-styled set in front of a live studio audience.

The renewal cements the co-hosts as a major force in the media market with their undeniable on-screen chemistry and fresh entertainment factor.

“Kellie and Ben are a breath of fresh air in the daytime space, and audiences have loved watching them bring this fun, dynamic show to life,” Cater Lee, vice president of programming for Scripps, said in a statement. “I am delighted that we are recommitting for a second season.”

During its first season, Pickler & Ben saw celebrity guests including Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Molly Sims, Christian Siriano, Cat Cora, Reba McEntire, Duff Goldman, Ty Pennington and Faith Hill, who also co-produces the show.

“Pickler & Ben is thrilled to continue our mission of uplifting and entertaining viewers for a second season,” added Executive Producer Lisa Erspamer. “Our impassioned team is committed to highlighting stories that make you smile and people who make you cheer – star chefs, DIY experts, celebrities and top-notch entertainment. Our goal remains the same: to bring joy, light and humor to daytime.”

Pickler & Ben is produced by Hill, co-founder of Happy Street Entertainment, Lisa Erspamer and president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment Jason Owen in partnership with Scripps.

Photo Credit: George Burns Jr.