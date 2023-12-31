Parker McCollum on Golfing With George Strait, Playing CBS' New Year's Eve Special (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Parker McCollum has had a hell of a year, and he's capping it off with a special performance airing tonight on CBS. Like Cody Johnson, McCollum will be shown performing at Whiskey River Saloon in Nashville during the network's special New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. But before that broadcast caps off the 31-year-old country music star's year, we got him to reveal his most memorable moments of 2023

"I had some crazy ones, a sold-out Red Rock show, singing on stage there with Peyton Manning was pretty good. That's going to be hard to beat," McCollum told PopCulture.com back in November. "I played nine holes of golf with George Strait a couple weeks ago. That topped it. John Mayer signed my guitar the other night at his show in Austin. Don't pick up those names I just dropped, but it's been a terrific year."

We had to ask how that golf outing with Strait went, and the "Pretty Heart" singer lightheartedly replied, "He whooped our ass. Yeah, he won by a lot."

As for being a part of one of Nashville's premiere TV specials, McCollum always loves performing in Music City. Playing in the epicenter of the country music industry gives him a chance to see those who work behind the scenes and stake his claim as one of the genre's top stars.

"Anytime we get to play in town, you have so many people that work so hard for you here in Nashville day after day. So a lot of times the only chance they get during your entire touring year to see you is when you come through Nashville," McCollum told us. "So that always adds a special element to it. But, I mean, it's the country music capital of the world. You want to come in here and put on a good show and put your name on the business and let them know that when you roll through town, it's the real deal. So I always get a little psyched up to play here."

He went on to add, "Man, I'm ready to go out there and rock it. Happy 2024, baby!"

