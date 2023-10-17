Raising Cane's Founder Details Process of Opening Post Malone, Dallas Cowboys-Themed Restaurant

Raising Cane's is one of the more popular fast-food restaurants in the country with its focus being on chicken fingers. The company had one of its biggest grand openings last week as it opened a special restaurant in Dallas that was all about award-winning musician Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys. PopCulture.com attended the grand opening and the press conference with Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves who revealed that he and Malone became friends in 2019.

"He said, 'Man, can you put a Cane's right by my house?' I said, 'Yeah, we'll do that,'" Graves said about the Raising Cane's located in Midvale, Utah. "We did it in Midvale and we built one there and he loved it. Then he was like, 'Man, I'd like to decorate it. I'd like to design one.'" Malone designed the Raising Cane's in Utah which is all pink.

(Photo: Raising Canes)

But the Grammy Award-winning artist wanted to design another restaurant. "He was like, 'Hey, can we do one more?' And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah. Where do you want to do it?'" Graves said. "He goes, 'Dallas, of course. First place I had Cane's, where I grew up, my hometown team. Can we do something with the Cowboys?' Was like, 'Sure, let me call the Cowboys.' Call Cowboys. We've been a sponsor with them for years in 2016. And they were like, 'Sure, let's do it and blow it up.'"

With it being Cowboys-themed, the restaurant is all blue and silver which includes Malone photos and memorabilia. Graves said: "This was all his vision down to the bathrooms, had the locker room scheme in it. And so, just filled it with the stuff he wanted to fill. He thought this would be great stuff to show fans coming in. And so, we expect as Dallas is the second-busiest airport in the country. In Salt Lake, people fly just there and go to that restaurant in Midvale. Same thing we expect to happen from here."

The restaurant also features a drive-through that has a big star to pay homage to the Cowboys. "Most of our business is in the drive-through, so to me, that's really cool," Graves stated. "But I just think it's cool to have all these memorabilia from Post. And every one he's got a story behind, which is cool."

(Photo: Brian Jones for PopCulture.com)

While the Malone-Cowboys Raising Cane's restaurant is going to be big, the company will grow in a major way in the foreseeable future. "We recently opened a Times Square restaurant and it's all on pace right now," Graves revealed. "It's on pace to do more sales than any other quick service restaurant in the history of the world. I wanted that location not just for New Yorkers but for all the tourists coming in and from all over the world to try Cane's for the first time. And going there and trying it.

"We're trying to see throughout the world, we have 40 locations in the Middle East. We're looking in Asia, look in Europe, looking other places, but not growing too quickly to not do it the right way. For us, we have about 750 restaurants that these are company restaurants. And so, there are restaurants that I like to make sure we can keep control, keep the crew members, make sure they're appreciated."