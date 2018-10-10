Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey Stays Connected to Family on the Road

Old Dominion is certainly at a busy point in their career. The five-man group, fronted by lead singer Matthew Ramsey, is currently on their Happy Endings World Tour, and will then launch their Make It Sweet Tour next year. In addition, the guys are also working on new music, and just spent time in California, filming a music video for their latest single, “Make It Sweet.”

It’s a hectic time for the married father of two, but thankfully, he has found a way to stay connected to his family while on the road.

“There’s a lot of FaceTiming,” Ramsey confessed to PEOPLE. “This is a particularly long run that we’re on right now. We’re gone for about two weeks, then home for a few days, then back on the road.”

Ramsey might be a famous singer while on tour, but when he is home, his ego gets checked at the door, which is just the way he likes it.

“I get to come home and drop the kids off at school and stuff like that,” Ramsey remarked. “It’s quite a switch. You get off the stage and it’s like ‘Ahh,’ and then you come home and you’re like, ‘I gotta take out the trash.’”

“It absolutely keeps you grounded,” he added.

Old Dominion recently used a few precious days off to head to Malibu, Calif. for the “Make It Sweet” video shoot, but they felt it was important to make the location fit with the song.

“Our music in general seems to have this California vibe about it,” Ramsey explained. “This song, there’s a line in there that talks about Santa Ana winds. We just felt like we wanted this video to be epic in some way. Malibu is just so beautiful and felt like it fit the vibe of the song. We wanted that golden feel.”

Old Dominion’s new set of tunes will be their third, and Ramsey insists he and his bandmates just get better over time.

“The thing I notice is that everyone is much more confident in the studio,” Ramsey shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We all feel confident in what we’re doing and the songs we’re doing and the parts we’re playing. So I think that’s gonna come across and really make those songs shine, because I think for the first time we feel pretty much at home with what we’re doing in there.”

Old Dominion is nominated for a CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year. The ceremony will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Find a list of all of Old Dominion‘s upcoming shows at OldDominionBand.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Paras Griffin