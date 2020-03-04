Nashville Tornado: Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row to Hold Tornado Relief Concert

The Nashville location of Dierks Bentley‘s Whiskey Row has announced a relief concert to help raise funds after tornadoes damaged several locations in middle Tennessee, including areas of Nashville, on Monday night. The concert will take place on Monday, March 9 and will feature performances from Mitchell Tenpenny, Jessie James Decker, HARDY, Devin Dawson, The Band Camino and more.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will benefit Hands On Nashville charities, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the show has already been sold out. Whiskey Row shared on Instagram that the concert is a collaboration with NASH FM 103.3 and radio personality Chuck Wicks and will also feature a charity raffle featuring autographed guitars and memorabilia.

Bentley and his band were personally affected by the storms — the singer shared a video on social media on Tuesday in which his drummer, Steve Misamore, and his wife, CarryAnn stood in front of their home, which was severely damaged by the storm.

“We did take the direct hit,” Steve said in the video, adding that he and CarryAnn were in Florida when the storm hit. “As you can see, we’ve lost the top floor, or you could say decided to develop an open concept. A very open concept… it’s very overwhelming.”

“It’s just bricks and lumber and nails,” CarryAnn said. “That’s all.”

“We’ll start new memories with whatever happens with this,” Steve said, gesturing to the house, at which point CarryAnn interjected, “and maybe we’ll get a pool!”

“Grateful he and CarryAnn are ok. We are donating to the middle tennessee emergency response fund for victims,” Bentley wrote, adding that fans could donate themselves at the link in his Instagram bio.

The singer shared in another post that he almost flew right into the storm on Monday night.

“@astephens1110 and I ducked around this crazy cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night, coming back from LA,” he captioned a video of menacing storm clouds and photos of the damage. “Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been so good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes, including our drummer, and a lot of people in need. But no one comes together as a city like #nashville does.”

