Morgan Wallen Suffers Embarrassing Rejection After Latest Nashville Arrest

Morgan Wallen's new Nashville bar will not have a sign bearing the country star's name hanging on Broadway. Nashville's council rejected the controversial musician's proposed plan to join the host of neon names projected over Music City's Honky Tonk Highway, citing his April arrest and past use of a racial slur.

Nashville council voted 30-3 to deny the aerial encroachment of a 20-foot sign advertising "Morgan Wallen's This Bar" Tuesday, according to The Tennessean, just days ahead of the scheduled Memorial Day weekend opening of the musician's bar, called "This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen" after his 2019 song by the same name.

"I don't want to see a billboard up with the name of a person who's throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs," At-large Council member Delishia Porterfield said Tuesday, as per The Tennessean. Wallen has pending felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop of another Broadway bar in April. Police say that after the "Last Night" artist threw a chair over the railing at Chief's, it landed right next to several Nashville police officers, who subsequently arrested Wallen.

The ACM Award winner is scheduled to appear in court in Nashville on Aug. 15 and faces charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. Days after his arrest, Wallen apologized for his behavior on X (formerly Twitter). "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," the 30-year-old wrote at the time. "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."

Wallen was previously arrested in downtown Nashville on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct in May 2020 after being kicked out of Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse for allegedly "kicking glass items" and getting into verbal altercations.

The following year, Wallen found himself embroiled in another scandal when a recording surfaced that showed the musician drunkenly using a racial slur. At the time, Wallen said in a statement to TMZ, "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better." He later promised to donate a total of $500,000 to organizations that included the Black Music Action Coalition and the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.