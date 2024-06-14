King Charles Reportedly Wants Disgraced Royal's UK Home for Queen Camilla

King Charles III is reportedly looking to take property away from his brother, Prince Andrew, and give it to Queen Camilla upon his death.

King Charles reportedly has his eyes on the U.K. home of a disgraced royal family member as a gift for his wife, Queen Camilla, when he dies. Radar Online reports that King Charles III, who is currently battling cancer, may take the lavish the Royal Lodge estate of his younger brother Prince Andrew, and give it to Queen Consort Camilla upon his passing.

"As dowager queen, Camilla would be stepmother – not mother – to King William," said royal expert Richard Eden. "And William will inherit everything, just as Charles did from his mother, including Clarence House, where Charles and Camilla live when they are in London." He added: "As Prince of Wales, William already owns the King's beloved Gloucestershire home, Highgrove."

(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Image)

When King Charles III dies, his eldest son, William, will immediately succeed him as England's monarch. William's wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will then become "Her Majesty The Queen," and Willam's stepmother will then be retitled "Her Majesty Queen Camilla." She will be what is known as a dowager queen consort.

As the new King, William won't be duty-bound to do anything for Camilla, although, traditionally a dowager queen lives her widowhood in a secondary royal residence that she chooses herself. "So, Charles will be determined to make sure that Camilla is kept in the manner to which she has become accustomed," Eden continued. "Might that include guaranteeing her a 'country' bolthole in Windsor Great Park?"

(Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Additionally, royal analysts believe that Charles will have to make "some kind of binding will to ensure his queen is well-maintained." This seems to be due to some analysts having a feeling that William could be "resentful" of the dowager queen when he ascends to the throne.

Furthermore, some reports have indicated that Charles also wants to take Andrew's home of 20 years for William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently based at Kensington Palace in London. However, this has not been confirmed by palace officials.