Carly Pearce Forced to Address Bizarre Satanic Rumor Amid Heart Condition Reveal

Country music artist Carly Pearce has found herself facing odd accusations associated with Satanism. Adding to the already challenging time, she recently revealed that she has a heart condition.

The firestorm erupted after Pearce shared a series of photographs from her performance at CMA Fest on social media. While most of the images captured her on stage and with her band, a few parking lot shots inadvertently triggered a frenzy of speculation and unsettling accusations from a segment of her followers.

One particular photograph depicted Pearce standing in a parking spot, the number of which some perceived as resembling the ominous digits "666," a numerical symbol often linked to Satanic worship. It prompted a barrage of unsettling comments from people who questioned her religious beliefs.

Faced with this bizarre rumor, Pearce took action and addressed it directly. In a straightforward response, she stated on X: "I've seen too many comments about this being some sort of "hint" towards 666 or satan to not comment. First of all, this was the parking spot for my tour bus at CMA fest & I believe it is 668. I am a devout Christian who takes PRIDE in using my platform to point people towards JESUS. So, for anyone wondering... there are absolutely ZERO underlying messages except a girl excited to be playing the big stage."

Pearce's stance was bolstered by her well-documented commitment to her Christian faith, which she has openly embraced throughout her career. She has collaborated with Christian artists like Matthew West and NeedToBreathe, and her songs "Dashboard Jesus" and "Show Me Around" reflect her spiritual beliefs. The "Hummingbird" hitmaker has also been candid about leaning on her relationship with God during the most challenging periods of her life, including her divorce from Michael Ray in 2020, the loss of her producer Busbee, and the global pandemic.

"I truly thought I was going to die at the beginning of quarantine," she confided to The Christian Post. "You can say you have faith, you can say you believe in God, but until you feel completely uncomfortable, not knowing where to turn, at your lowest — that is where you have to decide to trust that God's timing is right and that He will show you why you're going through this."

Through this latest ordeal, Pearce's unwavering faith has once again been put to the test as she navigates a recent health challenge. Just two weeks prior to the social media uproar, the singer revealed her diagnosis of pericarditis, an inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart that can cause chest pains, fatigue, heart palpitations, and shortness of breath.

"I'm a young healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises and this happened to me," Pearce shared on Instagram. "So I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it and just know that if it's trying to tell you something it's gonna tell you."