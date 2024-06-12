Kane Brown Kicks out Concertgoer for Flipping Him the Bird

Kane Brown threw a man out of his concert after the individual flipped the singer the bird during a song.

Kane Brown is not a man who — to paraphrase Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones — will not "sanction your buffoonery." On Saturday night, the soon-to-be father-of-three was performing a headlining concert at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, when he encountered a troll who thought it would be funny to flip him the bird during a song. Brown responded by having the person thrown out of the show.

According to a video circulating on TikTok, an audience member flipped their middle finger at Brown while he was in the middle of a song. After catching a glimpse of the individual, the "Thank God" singer says, "Come here, I wanna show you what flipping me off will do," and then repeatedly gestures for the guy to come to the stage.

The person ultimately declined Brown's invitation, so the singer pointed security toward the man and had him kicked out of the concert. At one point, Brown also retaliated by flashing his own middle finger at the man, and did all this while never stopping his concert.

Brown has been out on his In The Air 2024 Tour, which makes a few music festival stops over the summer, including at Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 20.

In addition to touring and working on new music, Brown has also teamed up with Crown Royal for the "That Deserves a Crown with Kane Brown" contest. Crown Royal is inviting country music and whisky fans 21+ to nominate a veteran for a chance to win the ultimate concert experience at Brown's final tour stop in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 14.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will be a celebration of country music and the true heroes of America who deserve a Crown – military veterans. For every valid nomination, Crown Royal will donate $1 to the nonprofit organization, CreatiVets, to support their mission to help wounded veterans heal through music and the arts. Fans can visit SummerSessions.CrownRoyal.com through Aug. 15, for details and official contest rules.