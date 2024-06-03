Morgan Wallen's Nashville Bar Is Now Open Despite Recent Controversies

Despite his recent controversies, including an arrest on felony charges, Morgan Wallen's downtown Nashville bar is now open. Wallen's This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen is now in business, following a number of headline-making issues, such as a city signage denial and lack of a beer permit, as reported by Scoop Nashville, which caused delays in the grand opening.

Over on the bar's official Instagram, This Bar staff shared some pictures and videos from opening weekend. "Opening day was a memorable one because of y'all! Thank you to everyone who found themselves in This Bar, waited patiently in line, hung out with the bands, tried the menu, and grabbed some merch," read a post from Sunday. "We can't wait to do all again tonight!"

Wallen has had a string of controversies surrounding his nights out in Nashville, but the most recent came in mid-April when he was arrested after throwing a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church's bar, Chiefs. The 'Last Night" singer was taken into police custody and booked into Nashville Metro Jail, according to WKRN. He was released from jail sometime later, with the Metro Nashville Police Department announcing that his bond was $15,520.

During a Metro Nashville council meeting on May 21, more than two dozen members voted "no" on development company 4th Avenue Property LLC's application to install an "aerial encroachment" at Wallen's This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, located at 107 4th Ave North.

At the time, Councilwoman At Large Delishia Porterfield explained why she voted "no" by referencing Wallen's past behavior. "We want to make sure that Nashville was a supportive place for everyone, so I don't want to see a billboard with the name of a person who's throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs, using the n-word, so I'm voting no," she said.