Morgan Wallen Leaks His Own Music After Walmart Leaks New Album 'Dangerous'

✖

Morgan Wallen's sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album, is set for release on Jan. 8, but the singer says he was recently informed that some Walmart stores have leaked the album early. In response, Wallen decided that any leaking of his music would come directly from him, prompting the singer to share clips of several songs on his Instagram and TikTok.

"It’s been brought to my attention that some of my music, well my album, has leaked at some Walmarts around the country," he said in an Instagram video. "I saw that some of y'all are posting and trying to spread the new music, which I'm super thankful for. I'm glad you're eager to do that, but man, I've been working on this album for three years and I'll be damned if I'mma let Walmart do the leaking like that." After telling fans that he will be "doing the leaking of the songs [him]self," the 27-year-old shared that personally, he prefers Target.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

"It's kind of messed up but I don't shop at Walmart anyway," he said. "I also gave Target two extra songs, so if you're gonna buy my album physically, go to Target baby."

Wallen quickly made good on his promise and shared clips of several new songs including "865," "Warning," "Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt" and the album's title track. In November, he released three full songs, "Somebody's Problem," "Still Goin' Down" and "Livin' The Dream."

Dangerous features a total of 32 songs including the two bonus tracks on the physical edition of the album available at Target, which you can pre-order here. "The 'double album' idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years," Wallen previously said in a statement. "Then quarantine hit, and we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen. I also ended up writing quite a few more songs during the quarantine with some of my good buddies. After a few months of production and fine tuning, I am so proud of what we came up with."

"I know 32 (eventual) songs sounds like a lot to digest, but I truly did my best to make sure there’s not a song that I would press 'next' on," he continued. "I also wanted the songs to speak to multiple phases of life and have multiple different sounds based on my influences and based on what I enjoy."