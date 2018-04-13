Morgan Wallen Gives ‘If I Know Me’ Album Update

Morgan Wallen’s debut album, If I Know Me, is set for release on April 27, and the up-and-coming singer is sharing more details about the project, including the track listing.

Wallen co-wrote six songs for the album, showing off his songwriting skills alongside some of Nashville’s heavy hitters.

The album’s first track, “Up Down” featuring Florida Georgia Line, has already helped Wallen make a name for himself in country music, with the lighthearted song currently climbing the country charts.

“I moved to town three years ago and have gotten to write with some of the best songwriters and artists in Nashville,” Wallen said in a press release. “I’m ready for people to hear this album and get to know what I’m all about. There are songs that have made the journey with me and I’m just really proud to be putting If I Know Me out there.”

Wallen entered the music scene in 2014 with an appearance on The Voice, joining Adam Levine’s team before being eliminated in the playoff round. From there, the Sneedville, Tennessee native moved to Nashville, where he signed with Big Loud Records and began writing and recording.

In 2016, he released his first single, “The Way I Talk,” and an EP, releasing “Up Down” in October of 2017. During that time, he’s been on the road, even opening for Florida Georgia Line on select dates of their Dig Your Roots Tour.

If I Know Me was produced by Joey Moi and can be pre-ordered starting April 13. Wallen will make his late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 26, performing “Up Down” with Florida Georgia Line.

See the full If I Know Me track listing below.

1. “Up Down” (Feat. Florida Georgia Line) (Brad Clawson, CJ Solar, Michael Hardy)

2. “Happy Hour” (Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy, Craig Wiseman)

3. “Had Me By Halftime” (Michael Hardy, James McNair, Josh Miller, Daniel Ross, Morgan Wallen)

4. “Whiskey Glasses” (Ben Burgess, Kevin Kadish)

5. “Whatcha Know ‘Bout That” (Michael Hardy, Cameron Montgomery, Craig Wiseman, Josh Leo, Jim Photoglo, Wendy Waldman)

6. “Redneck Love Song” (David Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller)

7. “Little Rain” (Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Ben Hayslip)

8. “If I Know Me” (Michael Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen)

9. “Chasin’ You” (Jamie Moore, Morgan Wallen, Craig Wiseman)

10. “The Way I Talk” (Jessi Alexander, Ben Hayslip, Chase McGill)

11. “If I Ever Get You Back” (Dallas Davidson, Matt Dragstrem, Ben Hayslip)

12. “Gone Girl” (Jessi Alexander, Cameron Montgomery, Deric Ruttan, Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy)

13. “Not Good At Not” (Brett Tyler, Morgan Wallen, Craig Wiseman)

14. “Talkin’ Tennessee” (Jeff Hyde, Morgan Wallen, Craig Wiseman)

Photo Credit: Twitter / @MorganCWallen