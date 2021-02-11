Morgan Wallen Tells Fans Not to Defend Racist Slur Video: 'I Was Wrong'

✖

Country music star Morgan Wallen has issued a second, lengthier apology for his use of racial slurs. Wallen was videotaped by his neighbors at a party at his home in Nashville where he was seen drunkenly shouting "take care of this "p---- a-- mother------" and "take care of this p---- a-- n-----."

"I’m embarrassed and sorry," he said in a brief apology to TMZ. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.

In a new Instagram video, Wallen addresses the support from his fans and his desire to do better. "The video you saw of me was me on hour 72 of 72 of a bender and that’s not something I’m proud of either," he said in the video. "I let so many people down… I’m not OK with that… I also accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, executives, and leaders to engage in some real and honest conversations."

Wallen continued, admitting that he was nervous about the invitations, that they "had every right to step on my neck while I was down, to not show me any grace, but they did the exact opposite." Wallen continued, acknowledging that his actions have consequences."My words matter and that word can truly hurt a person," he said. "And at my core, that’s not what I’m OK with. I’ve got many more things to learn but I already know that I don’t want to add to any division. Our actions matter, our words matter, and I just want to encourage anyone watching to please learn from my mistakes. There is no reason to downplay what I did. It matters."

Wallen took the time to directly address his fans who have been supporting his actions in the video. Since the incident, Wallen's music flooded the iTunes chart due to country fans downloading his album in misguided support. "Lastly, I have one favor to ask. I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me," he said. "But for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me. I take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing."