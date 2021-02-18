Maren Morris Defends Calling out Morgan Wallen for Using Racist Slur

✖

Maren Morris previously called out Morgan Wallen after the latter was seen on video using the N-word. During a joint interview with Luke Combs for the annual Country Radio Seminar conference that was held virtually on Wednesday, Morris said that she stood by her previous comments regarding the matter, per Variety. Shortly after it was reported that Wallen was caught on video using the N-word, Morris took to Twitter in order to shut down those who were saying that his use of the word was not representative of country music culture, telling her followers, "it actually IS representative of our town" and said "this isn't his first 'scuffle.'"

Morris has reportedly been receiving some flack for her stance on the Wallen scandal. Variety reported that she has been receiving comments that have alleged that she is betraying her country music family by speaking out against Wallen. Additionally, she has reportedly received comments from naysayers who took issue with her saying that racism is ingrained in country music culture. Even though she has received criticism for her comments, Morris said that the "least" that she can do is speak up about this matter especially as it concerns such a serious topic as racism.

Morris first said that she wasn't in the business of going after a certain person or fan base. However, when it comes to speaking out against racism, she will always speak up for what's right. She said, "But I think (saying) ‘We’re different; we’re country; we protect our own; we don’t go after people in public’ … Well, I mean, going after someone saying the N-word is bad? That’s the least we can do is not say that. I think that your fans are a reflection of you and what you’re about." The "My Church" singer continued to address what Wallen had to say about the scandal, adding, "And you can’t control a human being, but you absolutely can let them know where you stand. And I appreciate Morgan saying ‘Quit defending me’ to his fans, because it’s indefensible. And he knows that; we know that… All we can do is, so there isn’t an elephant in the room, is say that out loud and hold our peers accountable."

This whole matter began in early February after Wallen was caught using the N-word on tape by his neighbor. At the time of the incident, the country singer was heading back to his Nashville home with a group of friends and was reportedly causing a ruckus. He told one of his friends, "take care of" this "p— ass mother—," in reference to another member of their group. Wallen then added, "take care of this p— ass n—." He has since issued an apology, telling TMZ, "I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”