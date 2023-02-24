Morgan Wallen's Ex-Fiancée Injured in 'Traumatic' Car Wreck, Shows Extensive Facial Injuries

Morgan Wallen's ex-fiancée Katie Smith was involved in a "traumatic" car wreck that left her with extensive facial injuries. On her Instagram Stories thread, Smith shared the story as well as photos of the injuries she sustained in the accident jokingly referring to herself as a "Demogorgan," the monstrous creature from Stranger Things. "Since I'm posted up right now I just want to say that as traumatic as last night was – it was really so beautiful," Smith wrote, also sharing a photo of her SUV completely wrecked with a Nashville F.D. truck in the background.

"Between sweet friends/family around, all the love and support, being alive after every doctor that walked by said 'they shouldn't be alive, and he definitely shouldn't be alive,' it could have been so much worse," Smith added. She went on to reveal that her friend Caden McGuire was in the vehicle with her during the accident, writing, "But one of the most beautiful moments last night, and dang near ever was not only Cadens sweet mamas Facetime call that made me bawl like a baby but her son wobbling into the room (not even completely stitched up yet and in literal bloody skivvies) and praying the most beautiful heart felt prayer over us. For anyone that has ever hated on him before or made snide remarks- that's the Caden we all know and love. A gem of a human. And a disciple." Smith is the mother of Wallen's two-year-old son, Indie, but Taste of Country noted that it does not appear that the child was with her at the time of the accident.

Notably, Wallen went Instagram official with a new romance last February, but apparently ended things just weeks later. Paige Lorenze shared a photo of herself and Wallen on her Instagram Stories, with the social media star giving the country music star a hug while he flashed a smile for the camera. Lorenze added a message to the post, writing to Wallen, "I love you! and am so proud of you."

Later the same month, Page Six reported that the couple had split over allegations of infidelity. "She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people," a source told the outlet. "After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, 'I was with him. We slept together.'" The messages reportedly became "just too much" and led Lorenze to call off their relationship. Page Six noted that the source stated she was "heartbroken." The pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, with a separate source saying that Wallen was "indeed single and focused on being a dad."