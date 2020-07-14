Morgan Wallen Announces Birth of Son Indigo Wilder

Morgan Wallen is a dad! The country singer surprised fans on Monday when he announced the birth of his son, sharing a photo of himself holding the newborn at the hospital. PEOPLE reports that Wallen and ex KT Smith welcomed son Indigo Wilder on Friday, July 10 at 5:43 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee. In the caption of his post, Wallen wrote that his son's birth has left him a "changed man."

"Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not," he wrote. "This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what i will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense. I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen) on Jul 13, 2020 at 6:11pm PDT

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer told fans that he is "glad" that he is now able to share this news with them. "I didn’t know what being a dad would feel like, honestly have been a little scared," he admitted. "But it’s the coolest damn feeling, and I’m ready for whatever God has planned for me and my little guy. He’s healthy and happy and while I’m typing this I’m getting in the truck to go hold him right now. Thank you for all the love and prayers. Thank you to my friends and family who have called and texted me letting me know how happy they are for me and that I have their support. I can’t wait to see him hook into his first big one."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KT (@jombo_imkt) on Jul 11, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

Smith has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram and shared a slideshow of photos of herself and baby Indigo in the hospital over the weekend. "When you pray for God to send someone who reciprocates your love for them- and he sends you the most perfect version of that," she wrote. "Yesterday was nothing short of complete bliss. Indie Wilder you are your mama’s answered prayer times infinity and the cutest little human ham hunk I’ve ever laid eyes on."