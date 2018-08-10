Morgan Evans Releases Surprise Self-Titled EP

The wait for new music from Morgan Evans is finally over! The singer-songwriter surprised fans by releasing his self-titled EP, available now.

Evans co-wrote all five songs on the EP, which includes his debut single, “Kiss Somebody,” and his current hit, “Day Drunk.” The EP is part of an upcoming new album, scheduled for a fall release.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s definitely me, probably my life over the last couple years,” Evans tells PopCulture.com of his new set of tunes. “I’ve been performing live with a loop pedal set up over the last couple years, and writing everything on an acoustic guitar. So it’s a really acoustic guitar driven album. But at the same time, we didn’t really hold back on any of the production. There’s a few love songs on there, a few songs about moving to the other side of the world. One sad one in particular. There’s hopefully a little bit of everything.”

“Day Drunk” was inspired by Evans’ wife, Kelsea Ballerini, who also stars in the video.

“She had come home from being on the road and I had this elaborate day planned out for the birthday,” Evans tells ETOnline.com. “She got home and I was like, ‘Oh, are you ready? Let’s do all these things.’ And she was like, ‘Can we just shut the front door and maybe just open a bottle of champagne and start there?’ And that’s all we did and it ended up being an awesome day.”

Ballerini might be the muse for much of Evans’ songwriting, but the two have yet to collaborate together, although the Aussie hints it might happen in the future.

“We play music together a lot at home,” Evans says of his wife. “She’ll pick up a guitar and start playing, and I’ll play along, or the other way around. But the writing worlds haven’t collided. Maybe one day we will and the time will be right. Creativity is something you can’t force, so we’ll see.”

See a complete track list for Morgan Evans below. The album is available for purchase at MorganEvansMusic.com.

Morgan Evans EP Track List:

1. “Day Drunk” – (Morgan Evans, Chris DeStefano, Lindy Robbins)

2. “American” – (Morgan Evans, Chris DeStefano, Josh Osborne)

3. “I Do” – (Morgan Evans, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley)

4. “Kiss Somebody” – (Morgan Evans, Chris DeStefano, Josh Osborne)

5. “Young Again” – (Morgan Evans, Chris DeStefano, Josh Kear)



Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring