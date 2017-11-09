Miranda Lambert Wins Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert has won the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

The 33-year-old country superstar was up against Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood in the prestigious category.

The “Tin Man” songstress looked genuinely shocked to receive the honor, starting her speech by thanking Carrie Underwood.

“Thank y’all so much,” Lambert said. “Carrie you just destroyed me and I just want to say that more than any other year I’ve ever been a part of the CMAs, I feel truly like there’s a family in this room tonight. I feel like are bonded together, andf banded together, more than we have ever been. And I feel like country music is winning right now, so thank you CMA and thank you fans, and thank you everyone in the room. Love all of you so much!”

Earlier this month, Lambert stated how she was not happy with the state of female singers on country music radio as they are not getting enough radio play.

“It’s B.S., straight up,” Lambert told Redbook in a new interview. She is stunned that even Carrie Underwood, arguably one of the biggest country music stars in the world, isn’t well represented on radio.

“Carrie Underwood still struggles, and that just blows my mind because she’s got a million hits and she’s Carrie Freakin’ Underwood,” Lambert said. “I tell them at the radio stations, ‘Just play one of us; it doesn’t have to be me. Then we all win.’ I’ll fight for it until I can’t no more.”