Miranda Lambert Enjoys Summery Weekend With ‘Hubby’ Brendan McLoughlin in New Video

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin have been enjoying their first summer together as a married couple, with the singer offering fans a few quick glimpses of her relationship in the occasional social media post.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, Lambert shared a video of her husband outside frying up some chicken in a cast-iron skillet filled with oil and a handful of drumsticks, the NYPD officer flipping the pieces with a pair of tongs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A second clip saw Lambert proudly holding a finished piece and giving an excited shake with a caption reading, “Buttermilk fried chicken y’all! Damn right!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 4, 2019 at 11:27am PDT

“I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs,” the singer wrote, quoting her new song “Locomotive.”

Lambert used the opportunity to promote her performance of “Locomotive” that would be airing during the CMA Fest television special that night before adding, “FYI The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine!”

“Locomotive” is one of two songs the Texas native has shared from her upcoming album, the second being her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

The 35-year-old recently told Rolling Stone that her new project will encompass the recent experiences in her life, which include getting married to McLoughlin and taking up part-time residence in New York City.

“I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” she reflected. “Taking a break from the road. This [Chicago’s Country LakeShake Festival on Friday, June 21] the first time I will be on stage for a full show in a while, which is a good feeling. I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with [producer] Jay [Joyce], that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert.”

Lambert added that she’s excited for fans to finally get to hear the new music she’s been working on and that her album “does have a little rock vibe to it.”

“I’m ready. It’s a new phase, a new stage of life and I feel like my music reflects that,” she said. “After you sit on a record for a while you get this energy. You’ve been writing and recording and it has this energy and you just are ready for the world to hear it.”

Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM