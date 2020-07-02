Miranda Lambert to Stream 'Wildcard' Release Party From New York City

Miranda Lambert released her latest album, Wildcard, in November, and the singer is now giving fans a way into the project's release party with a planned stream on YouTube on Thursday night. The concert and conversation with fans were originally taped at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City last fall, days before the album's Nov. 1 release. A radio and video stream of the show aired when the party originally took place, and it will stream again this week.

It's only fitting that Lambert held her release party in New York City, as she has said that the city heavily influenced Wildcard. While writing the album, Lambert spent a lot of time in the Big Apple due to her relationship with husband Brendan McLoughlin, who was previously an officer with the NYPD. "New York is such a city full of art of all kinds and so, if you go there open-minded, all the creativity is gonna surround you," Lambert previously told PopCulture.com. "I've only been to New York City a lot to work and not write, so spending time there and actually soaking in the city was amazing."

"You can kind of walk around anonymously in the city some and just people watch and sort of be in your own head and still be surrounded by people," she mused. "So in a way, you can get lonely if you want to even though there are a million people around and I don't think there's another city like that."

The Grammy winner has so far released two singles from Wildcard: lead single "It All Comes Out in the Wash" and "Bluebird," which is currently at No. 5 on the country charts and climbing. While the album's release party took place in New York City, Lambert was most recently in Texas, where she and McLoughlin rescued a kitten they found on a highway who they named "Tequila" after the Wildcard cut "Tequila Does." In an Instagram post announcing the new addition to their family, Lambert wrote that McLoughlin was driving and slowed down to do a U-turn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jun 28, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

After Lambert asked her husband why he was turning around, he told her, "There’s a kitten in the road and I knew you would kill me if I saw it and didn’t stop." "Well I guess the rescue ways are rubbing off on him," she continued before sharing that the couple stopped at Lambert's mom and dad's house on their way home, where her dad, Rick Lambert, met his "new bestie." "This kitten rode 9 hours back to Nashville with us and 3 dogs and was such a champ," Lambert wrote. "He is 4-5 weeks old and weighs 14 Ounces. Y’all welcome Tequila the kitten to the family!"