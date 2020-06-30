Miranda Lambert's 'Bluebird' Takes No. 5 Spot on Country Airplay Chart

Miranda Lambert's "Bluebird" is continuing to climb, officially notching the No. 5 spot on Billboard's Country Airplay chart this week. That makes the song Lambert's first entry into the Top 5 since 2014, when her single "Automatic" peaked at No. 3. "Bluebird" is the second single from Lambert's November 2019 album, Wildcard, following lead single "It All Comes out in the Wash."

In addition to its ascent up the country charts, "Bluebird" has entered the Top 40 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart, moving up over 10 spots to No. 33. Lambert's last entry into the Top 40 was her 2014 duet with Carrie Underwood, "Somethin' Bad," and her last solo song to pass the mark was "Automatic," which went to No. 35. "I love 'Bluebird.' It's a song like I've never written before, and I'm so proud to be a part of it," the Texas native previously said in a statement. "Since I wrote it, I've been seeing bluebirds everywhere. The bluebirds had always been there — I live on a farm — but I never saw them like I see them now. It reminds me to open my eyes to what's around me."

Lambert wrote "Bluebird" with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby three days after she married husband Brendan McLoughlin in early 2019. "I felt like for that song; I might as well tell my news to my friends because I felt like it would really add [to it]," she told Billboard. "And it turned out that it did." "She poured a glass of wine and held up her hand," Hemby recalled. "She goes, 'I got married three days ago.' And Luke and I started laughing; like, we just couldn't believe it. Brendan is so sweet, and they're so happy."

Lambert and McLoughlin are still just as happy and recently revealed to fans that they drove up to New York from Nashville in their new 2020 Airstream Globetrotter. Last week, they were on another road trip in Texas, where they added a tiny new member to their family. The couple rescued a kitten that they saw while driving down a highway in Texas, naming their new addition Tequila after Lambert's song "Tequila Does," also from Wildcard. "This kitten rode 9 hours back to Nashville with us and 3 dogs and was such a champ," the singer shared in her post introducing Tequila. "He is 4-5 weeks old and weighs 14 Ounces. Y’all welcome Tequila the kitten to the family!"