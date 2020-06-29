Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Rescue Kitten Along Texas Highway

✖

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are already pet parents to over 20 animals, and the couple added a tiny new addition to their family over the weekend when they rescued a kitten they found on a highway in Texas. Lambert shared the news with fans on Instagram on Sunday, posting a slideshow of photos that began with one of the singer holding the tiny kitten in her hand as she smiled for a selfie.

"Two lane highway in Texas, speed limit 70," Lambert began her caption, writing that McLoughlin was driving and slowed down to do a U-turn. After Lambert asked her husband why he was turning around, he told her, "There’s a kitten in the road and I knew you would kill me if I saw it and didn’t stop." "Well I guess the rescue ways are rubbing off on him," she continued before sharing that the couple stopped at Lambert's mom and dad's house on their way home, where her dad, Rick Lambert, met his "new bestie." "This kitten rode 9 hours back to Nashville with us and 3 dogs and was such a champ," Lambert wrote. "He is 4-5 weeks old and weighs 14 Ounces. Y’all welcome Tequila the kitten to the family!"

She also added the hashtag #tequiladoes, which is the title of a song from her latest album, Wildcard, and presumably the inspiration behind the tiny cat's name. Her slideshow included pictures of Tequila standing on a star-patterned bathing suit, sitting on McLoughlin's shoulder as he was driving and laying on Lambert's dad's chest. The Texas native recently shared her husband and dad's love for animals in another post on Father's Day, posting a slideshow that included a photo of Rick catching a fish and McLoughlin sitting in a truck bed with several of the couple's dogs.

"Happy Father’s Day to two of the best ones in the world!" Lambert's caption read. "Love you Rick Lambert for a million reasons, one being teaching us how to fish. And Brendan, thank you for being a great dad to all of the kids in our lives! These two men are my rocks. Wishing all fur dads, stepdads, and father -in-laws the best day!"