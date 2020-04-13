Miranda Lambert Fans Speak out After She Shares Photos With ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic

Miranda Lambert took a trip down memory lane, but wound up stirring the pot a little bit more than she probably expected. The country star put together three pictures she had of her joined alongside some familiar faces on Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

The images ended up coming under heavy scrutiny as her followers were none too pleased to see her posing with Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison, and other members of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. The backlash was quickly met with a response from the Little Red Wagon singer, however. She clarified what had happened, noting that she never went to the zoo or even knew about what Exotic was doing. It turns out she was with the MuttNation team helping to relocate shelter dogs in Houston. The Tiger King star and some of his friends were among those there to help. Lambert added that, “OBVIOUSLY I’d never condone animals being treated badly.” In the wake of the Nashville tornadoes, Lambert was thrilled to see her fans help raise $80,000 to help aid animals who were affected.

Nonetheless, here’s a look at some of the heat Lambert found herself facing after sharing some pictures of her and the Netflix hit sensation.

Some Lost Fans

Among the rapid reactions but Lambert had a chance to add context to the story, some of her followers expressed their frustration with her seemingly hanging around guys like Joe Exotic after all that was documented in the Netflix series. It appears that her initial photos were quick to set off more than a few of her most loyal fans.

I’ve been a fan of yours for 10+ years, but he killed innocent and healthy tigers… 😭 — Paige🌙 (@PaigeHeartsU) April 13, 2020

“Very Disappointed”

Along those same lines, others made known their disappointment in Lambert being with some of the stars of Tiger King.

One user was thrown off after knowing all Lambert had and continues to do in her support of animals, “Surprised that you would post this considering you love of animals???? Odd!”

That’s not a pic I would be proud of let alone post on social media. Very disappointed. — Sherry Hanna (@sherryhanna53) April 13, 2020

“This Makes Me Sick”

On the extreme end, followers of Lambert didn’t appreciate her sharing any sort of moment with a man who now sits in jail. One user questioned her, “Exactly where I would have guessed you would have gone. That man killed innocent cats and you’re proud of this pic?”

Why would you support what he did to all those animals.. this makes me sick.. — Amber Whitt (@Floridawomen33) April 13, 2020

“Huge Flex”

On a completely different note, a few of her followers didn’t any offense to the post, but instead expressed their envy. After all, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has been a stunning success for Netflix and a hot topic conversation among its viewers. As a result, some of Lambert’s followers were jealous to see her get to meet Exotic.

Omg this is such a huge flex Miranda 😂😭💜 — Grace G (@GraceG57877525) April 13, 2020

Clearly Not An Endorsement

While there were a fair share of followers who took the candid photos as an endorsement of Exotic, others did not take it the same way, realizing that Lambert was simply sharing some snapshots she had taken years ago.

One user even went as far to discover that Lambert was wearing the same shirt she had while taking part in animal rescues in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, “Context: she’s wearing the same outfit as the video in this article. They crossed paths during animal rescues after hurricane Harvey. Well spotted, Brooke!”