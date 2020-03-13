Miranda Lambert Praises Fans Who Raised More Than $80,000 to Help Animals After Nashville Tornado

As Nashville and surrounding areas continue to recover from the deadly tornado that hit Middle Tennessee early on Tuesday, March 3, Miranda Lambert is praising her fans who raised more than $80,000 for animals affected by the tornado, through her MuttNation Foundation.

"I always say country music fans are the best, and this is why," Lambert posted on Instagram, along with a thank you note. "Y'all helped us raise over $80,000 for animals impacted by the tornado in Tennessee. That went above and beyond our goal! Thank you so much for helping us recover and continuing to take care of so many fur babies."

In addition to MuttNation, Lambert also thanked Tractor Supply and Join Generous for matching the funds raised, helping them far exceed their original goal of $37,500.

Lambert has been outspoken in the days since the tornado, explaining why supporting the animals was so important to her, especially during times of natural disaster.

"Hey, y'all. I came over to MAC [Metro Animal Center], and I wanted to visit and catch up with everybody, and see what was going on with shelters in the affected counties," Lambert shared in a video posted on social media, as Nashville began their recovery efforts. "MAC has been taking in displaced dogs, and have informed me they're going to get quite a bit of an increase of displaced dogs and strays over the next couple of weeks, after dogs come out of hiding, and the noise dies down from the storms.

"So I just want to inform everybody to be aware that if you're missing a dog, it could be at your local shelter," she continued. "If you wanna help and donate, you can to your local shelter; this is mine, but you can go in all of the affected counties, and see if they need supplies, if they need volunteers. Donate your time or money, or both."

To continue to help animals in need following the tornado, visit MuttNation.com.

