Miranda Lambert Teases 'Sexy' Grammys Look Ahead of Performance

✖

Miranda Lambert is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, and the country star opened up about her upcoming appearance at the awards show during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, sharing that her red carpet look will be "sleek and sexy."

"I'm going sleek and sexy," she said, adding that she'll be bringing husband Brendan McLoughlin as an additional "accessory." "I have a dress, and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that. I'm not really a princess gal." During the show, the Texas native will perform her hit "Bluebird," and Lambert shared that the set for her performance is "beautiful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

"It's very feminine and beautiful," she said. "Also, there's an energy with my band and I, because we haven't played 'Bluebird,' really, since it's been 'Bluebird.' So we're really happy to be up there and playing music." Lambert is nominated for three awards during Sunday's show — Best Country Album for her 2019 project, Wildcard, and Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for "Bluebird," which became her first solo No. 1 in six years.

"I think 'Bluebird' just came at a really crazy time," she mused. "I think the message of the song, we obviously would never have known what we were writing when we were writing it. But when it became a single, it was kind of the beginning of 2020. So I think it was kind of a little beacon of a song of hope for people. It was for us, so I'm really thankful that it came out when it did, and that it helped people through something."

Other performers at the Grammys will include Maren Morris and John Mayer, Mickey Guyton, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and more. "I think all of the [GRAMMY] artists have a little more gratitude and are thankful," Lambert shared of being able to perform at the annual show. "When you're forced to miss out on what you love to do, it's like, we'll never take it for granted again. We've all missed it so much and we miss the fans. I've missed the fans this year, for sure, but I'm at least glad that we can be in their homes with them on GRAMMY day." The 2021 Grammy Awards will air Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.