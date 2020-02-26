Miranda Lambert Reveals Why She Intentionally Writes Brutally Honest Songs

For better or worse, Miranda Lambert is brutally honest in the songs she writes, even if that truth is sometimes uncomfortable for her to share. The 36-year-old has written plenty of songs about love and loss over the years, including “Vice,” “Tin Man” and her current single, “Bluebird,” which is the only way she knows how to create music.

“I don’t hold much back when it comes to writing songs,” Lambert told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I am usually brutally honest and it does hurt sometimes. But my favorite songs and artist are very vulnerable so I just stick with that. I love sad songs. But I do know that it’s also fun to write happy songs!”

Lambert isn’t just thinking of herself when she writes and records songs. In an era where music tends to lead towards male country music fans, Lambert intentionally writes about both light and serious topics, for her female fans.

“I like to make girls feel their best through my music,” Lambert noted. “And doing it sometimes in a joking way makes light of something a little heavier.”

In addition to her own numerous songs, Lambert happily covers songs by other artists during her live shows, including Fleetwood Mac’s “Say You Love Me” and Travis Tritt’s “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” among others.

“I look for something I can say, ‘Man, I’d wish I’d written that’ about,” Lambert said of how she chooses songs to perform. “Something that I wouldn’t think of, both melodically and lyrically.”

Lambert might write about serious songs, but her favorite ones tend to focus on the same two subjects.

“I think most of my favorite country songs are about beer and love,” Lambert maintained. “Those two things are pretty universal and make people be honest with themselves.”

It’s been 17 years since Lambert burst onto the country music scene, by appearing on Nashville Star, where she came in third place. Since then, she has continued to grow and evolve, which she expects to continue throughout her career.

“I want to keep growing as a songwriter. And a woman,” Lambert said. “I guess it’s not really proving anything to anyone but me, at this point in my career.”

Lambert is currently on her Wildcard Tour, with Cody Johnson and LANCO serving as her opening acts. Find dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz / ACMA2019 / FilmMagic for ACM