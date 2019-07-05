Miranda Lambert Reportedly Inspires Surprising Change in NYPD Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin might have tied the knot this past January, but the couple is not wasting any time in locking down the essentials when it comes to their relationship. According to sources close the couple, Lambert has inspired a major, surprising change in her new husband.

According to sources spilling details to InTouch Weekly, the country star’s hubby, McLoughlin has moved down south to be with Lambert and is “ecstatic” about the new living arrangements.

“He loves Tennessee and wouldn’t move back to New York because he’s so happy there,” a source revealed to the publication. “He loves the Tennessee lifestyle.”

While the 27-year-old New York Police Department officer might have grown up in New York and works at its renowned law enforcement agency, he reportedly “only visits [the city] to see his family and friends.”

“His friends are understanding but joke with him about how he ‘left them’ for her because he doesn’t come home often to see them. He’s clearly torn between his New York friends and his Tennessee lifestyle,” the source said.

Lambert and McLoughlin have had a charming few months with newlywed bliss. Aside from tying the knot this past February with the country star announcing the surprising news in a Valentine’s Day post shared to her social media, the couple has been enjoying their first year of marriage.

The couple have been opening up more about their relationship through photos shared to her Instagram account, though she has remained mum about their union. However, Lambert admits her relationship with McLoughlin can be found in her upcoming new album, which she reveals shows a happier, more secure side of who she is as a person and an artist.

“I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “Taking a break from the road … I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert.”

The Texas native is also working on her MuttNation Foundation, which helps support animal rescue and adoption.

“We’ve done so much, but I also feel like we’re just getting started,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “I feel like there’s so much more ahead of us. We’ve been able to help with natural disasters, and help shelters renovate. We kind of have our hand in everything, and that’s why I wanted to start it, because we wanted to control where the money that we raised would go.”