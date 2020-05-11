Miranda Lambert performed on the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 8, singing her uplifting new single "Bluebird" from her farm in Tennessee. Dressed in jeans, a denim jacket, white boots and a yellow bandana, Lambert delivered her performance from a white tiled room in her home, strumming an acoustic guitar with a blue electric guitar sitting beside her. "Bluebird" is from Lambert's most recent album, Wildcard, and is the Texas native's current single.

"Hey Jimmy, thanks so much for having me on the show," she told host Jimmy Fallon before beginning the song. "I think it's really cool that you're doing it from home. I'm coming to y'all from my little writing nook in Tennessee, I'm gonna do an acoustic version of my song 'Bluebird.' I want to send this one especially out to the first responders and health care workers and the grocery store people that are keeping us safe and fed. We're praying for y'all and we're so thankful for you and you're all heroes. Hopefully we're almost through this thing. Don't forget to keep a bluebird in your heart."

"Love y'all, thank you," she said after concluding her performance. Lambert advertised the broadcast on Instagram with a photo of herself preparing to play, joking that she "washed her hair" ahead of filming. "Hey y’all. I’ll be on @jimmyfallon tonight singing Bluebird!" she wrote. "I washed my hair , glued on some lashes and put on my new white @idyllwind boots! Tune in!"

Lambert previously performed "Bluebird" for ACM Presents: Our Country, this time singing while sitting on her front porch. "We're in it together. Thank goodness for technology [so that we] can still connect," she told the camera before her performance. "Music is medicine, I'll say it before and I'll say it again." Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are currently on the road in their new 2020 Airstream Globetrotter, which Lambert recently introduced to fans as "The Sheriff." "Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband , and we decided to add a family member," she explained on Instagram earlier this month. "I’ve been a vintage trailer collector for years and this is my very first new one. I’m letting go of a few vintage to make room for adventure in this silver gem! I don’t like change but I’m learning to embrace it. Until I get get back on Elvira and tour, I’ll be pulling this rig all over the country. I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes."