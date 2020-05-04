Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'Add a Family Member' Named 'The Sheriff'

✖

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin's family is already pretty big — the couple has over 20 animals at their Tennessee farm as well as several vehicles and McLoughlin is dad to a 1-year-old son — and they've officially added a new member, the "Bluebird" singer announced on Sunday. Lambert used Instagram to explain that she recently realized that while she currently isn't able to tour, that doesn't mean she can't travel, so she and her husband decided to trade in a few of her beloved travel companions for a brand new Airstream trailer.

"Sunday thoughts. When people ask me questions about all the traveling I’ve done, my answer is pretty much the same every time," Lambert captioned a slideshow that included a snap of herself and McLoughlin standing in front of the newest member of their family as well as a video tour. "'I’ve been everywhere but I haven’t seen much of anything.' I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show , and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been." The Texas native explained that after spending the last few months at home, which she called "a much needed break and time to nest," she came to a realization.

"Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband , and we decided to add a family member," she wrote before officially introducing her new addition. "Y’all Meet 'The Sheriff.' A 2020 Airstream Globetrotter. I’ve been a vintage trailer collector for years and this is my very first new one. I’m letting go of a few vintage to make room for adventure in this silver gem! I don’t like change but I’m learning to embrace it. Until I get get back on Elvira and tour, I’ll be pulling this rig all over the country. I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes. #highwayvagabonds #livinlikehippies #BandMetour."

Lambert was on the road on her Wildcard Tour when the coronavirus pandemic began, forcing musicians around the world to halt their concert schedules. In early April, Lambert rescheduled her few remaining dates, moving the tour's last two U.S. shows to October and her Canadian dates for later that month.