View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

Miranda Lambert was one of the featured performers during CBS' A Home for the Holidays special on Sunday night, delivering an acoustic rendition of her hit single "Bluebird." Lambert performed from what is presumably her Nashville home, a string of lights decorating the room as she sat on a blue couch, wearing a Western-inspired shirt and strumming an acoustic guitar.

Other performers during the broadcast included Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Meghan Trainor. The special was hosted by Gayle King and was the 22nd annual event. A Home for the Holidays focuses on raising awareness for children in foster care, and this year's broadcast featured three families adopting their children on-air.

"Bluebird" is from Lambert's 2019 album Wildcard and went to No. 1 this summer, giving the Texas native her first solo chart-topper in six years. The song was awarded Music Video of the Year at the CMA Awards in November and is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Wildcard is nominated for Best Country Album. Lambert wrote "Bluebird" with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby.

"We knew we had a special one when we were writing that song," the 37-year-old said during a July appearance on Taste of Country Nights. "It's been six years since I've had a hit like this and I'm a little bit sad we can't celebrate in a bigger way, but there will be a time for that."

In an Instagram post commemorating the song's ascent to No. 1, Lambert added that despite 2020 being what it was, she still made sure to celebrate the occasion.

"2020 hasn't offered a whole lot to celebrate, especially for musicians," she wrote. "But I am celebrating this week. I'm celebrating happiness and the feeling of artistic freedom in a time where we all feel a little caged. I'm celebrating country music and all the joy it has brought to my life. I'm celebrating ALL the fans, the writers, the musicians, the crews, and bands, radio and streaming services, venues big and small for allowing me to have the most wonderful career for the last 17 years."

"'Bluebird' is officially a number one song," she continued. "It's been 8 years since I had a number 1 on the billboard charts and 6 years on mediabase. I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.