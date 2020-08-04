Miranda Lambert Celebrates 'Bluebird's No. 1 With Her Co-Writers

Miranda Lambert earned her first No. 1 song in six years last week when "Bluebird" topped the charts, and the singer was able to celebrate the milestone with a very small gathering. Lambert used Instagram last week to share a get-together she had with her co-writers on "Bluebird," Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, the latter of whom was dressed in a bluebird suite.

Lambert posted a photo of the three together as well as a boomerang in which she and Dick clinked glasses while Hemby jumped into the air behind them. The trio celebrated their No. 1 outdoors, holding their small party in someone's backyard. "We’re still givin ‘em hell," Lambert captioned her post, referencing a line from the song. "Cheers to #1 @nataliehemby & @lukedick!⁣"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 29, 2020 at 9:32am PDT

The Texas native previously discussed a potential celebration for "Bluebird" during an appearance on Taste of Country Nights this month. "We knew we had a special one when we were writing that song. Definitely gonna sit on a porch somewhere with them," she said. "It's been six years since I've had a hit like this and I'm a little bit sad we can't celebrate in a bigger way, but there will be a time for that."

She also added that Dick had secured a promise from her that she would get a bluebird tattoo if the song went to No. 1. "Luke made me promise when we were writing it that if we get a number one we'd have to get a bluebird tattoo," Lambert shared. "So this morning, he's sending me drawings and I was like, 'Oh my God, he really means it.'" The 36-year-old currently has at least eight tattoos and mused that she doesn't know where she'll put her new addition because "my arms are getting pretty full already."

Earlier this year, Lambert told Billboard that she, Dick and Hemby wrote "Bluebird," which appears on Lambert's 2019 album Wildcard, three days after Lambert married husband Brendan McLoughlin in early 2019. "I felt like for that song; I might as well tell my news to my friends because I felt like it would really add [to it]," she said. "And it turned out that it did." "She poured a glass of wine and held up her hand," Hemby recalled. "She goes, 'I got married three days ago.' And Luke and I started laughing; like, we just couldn't believe it. Brendan is so sweet, and they're so happy."