Miranda Lambert Mourns the Death of Her Dog Jessi

Miranda Lambert shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, sharing that her dog Jessi has died after living with the country star for over 13 years. Lambert used Instagram to post a slideshow of photos of Jessi throughout the years, including several shots of Jessi with her brother, Waylon, who passed away in October.

"Today we had to say goodbye to our sweet Jessi," Lambert began her caption, sharing that she "got to love" Jessi and "be her mom" for 13 and a half years. The singer told fans that she found Jessi and Waylon on the side of the road in Oklahoma in Jan 2008 in the middle of a sleet storm when the pups were just six weeks old. "My mom was in the truck with me and we were listening to the 'I am Jessi Colter' album," Lambert wrote. "That’s how they got their names."

The singer wrote that though she "got to have Jessi just a little longer" after Waylon's death, "the truth is they belong together." "They always have," she wrote. "I know she missed him terribly and we are so thankful to have had extra time. Today they are reunited at the rainbow bridge. We sent her off with the song 'Storms Never Last' from the same record she heard playing the first time I put her in my truck. I can’t put into words what a dogs love does to a heart. But if you have one you already know."

Lambert also thanked Animalia Health & Wellness and VRSM for the care they gave Jessi "and all of our other fur babies." "Y’all gave us extra years we wouldn’t have had with Jessi and Way and I’m so grateful," she shared. "And to @sarahananney @julianentwig for being her other moms. It’s so hard to let them go but the love is worth it."

The Texas native told fans about Waylon's death in October and wrote that she lost one of her "best friends." "He was a rock in our family and always held down the fort," she shared. "He lived his life with no fences. The way we all want to live. He was a farm dog through and through and retired to Nashville life riding on the bus with mama to go home to Texas for Christmas every year. I’m so thankful for the time we had with him."