Miranda Lambert Models New Clothing Items From Idyllwind Collection

Miranda Lambert is working on new music and preparing a massive tour, but she is also working on her Idyllwind line of clothing and accessories. The singer took time to model some new clothing items on social media, including a shirt, vest and a unique pair of jeans.

“May we always find your Idyll and always find our wind.” Lambert captioned the photo.

Lambert launched the Idyllwind collection last year, which includes clothing, shoes and accessories, all styled after the her eclectic tastes.

“It has a vintage vibe with a fashion edge,” Lambert told Yahoo! Lifestyle. “We wanted to build something comfortable with great quality — clothes and boots you can wear on the road, hanging out and a few showstoppers for going out, too.”

Lambert launched Idyllwind to help women feel comfortable, regardless of their occupation or lifestyle.

“I always loved the way clothes can express the women underneath — how it makes them feel and move,” Lambert said. “I wanted to create a brand of products that made women feel badass while doing ordinary or extraordinary things … All types — country girls, city girls — it’s really about attitude.”

Lambert can get glamorous, which she just proved at the recent 2019 ACM Awards, but she prefers to keep her fashion much more lowkey.

“I am a jeans, T-shirt, cowboy boots kind of gal, but I also like my cozy clothes for lounging around the farm,” Lambert said.

Lambert owns a 400-acre farm just outside of Nashville, but she is also spending time in New York City, ever since marrying NYC police officer Brendan McLoughlin. The two, who made their debut as a couple at the ACM Awards, just jetted off to Las Vegas, to catch Aerosmith in Las Vegas.

Lambert will kick off her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019 in September, with her trio, Pistol Annies, joining her for all dates, and Maren Morris, Elle King, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Ashley McBryde taking turns on the tour.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said of her upcoming trek. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art.

“My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together. Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way. They are the next generation of fearless female artists and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Find more information on Lambert’s Idyllwind collection by visiting the brand’s website.

