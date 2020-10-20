Miranda Lambert Leaves Flirty Comment on Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Photo After He Joins Instagram

✖

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are getting flirty on Instagram. Of course, the pair are now able to exchange love-filled messages on the social media platform as McLoughlin only recently joined Instagram. To celebrate the fact that he joined Instagram, Lambert responded to one of his posts with a sweet message, as Us Weekly noted.

McLoughlin joined the social media platform on Friday. Naturally, since he only recently joined Instagram, the former police officer doesn't have too many posts on his feed just yet. However, McLoughlin did post a photo of himself and his wife in which they can be seen wearing matching blue and pink outfits. He captioned the snap with a simple red heart emoji. It wasn't before long that Lambert responded to his photo, as she commented on it with, "You're cute."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan McLoughlin (@brendanjmcloughlin) on Oct 18, 2020 at 12:38pm PDT

In addition to posting a photo of himself and his wife, McLoughlin also posted a behind-the-scenes clip from Lambert's "Settling Down" music video, which he will appear in. The singer posted the same clip, which shows the couple having a laugh as they put on their "serious faces," on her Instagram on Monday. According to Entertainment Tonight, the music video will be released on Wednesday. Lambert previously told ET in November 2019 that she would definitely be down to have her husband appear in her music videos, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see that McLoughlin is making his music video debut in "Settling Down."

Elsewhere in her interview with the publication, Lambert opened up about her relationship with McLoughlin, whom she wed in January 2019. According to the singer, their relationship works because the two simply balance each other out. “He's a really positive, upbeat person, so that's good for me because I tend to lean negative -- we Scorpios do -- so we're a good balance,” she said. “He keeps me in check. He's just normal and cool and always smiling. [When] someone’s that happy, there's no choice but to [be happy too] and it's really great.” She continued to explain, “It's really good to be genuinely happy. You almost don't realize that you're not until you get there and you're like, ‘Man, I didn't know that there was a level of comfort and happiness out there that existed like that.’