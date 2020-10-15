Miranda Lambert Shares Birthday Message for Husband Brendan McLoughlin and His 'Contagious Smile'

✖

Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin celebrated his birthday on Oct. 14, and he received a sweet tribute from his wife on Instagram to mark the occasion. On Wednesday, Lambert shared a slideshow of photos of her husband including two selfies, a snap of McLoughlin with one of their many dogs and another of the former NYPD officer standing in a field full of cows.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet husband," Lambert wrote. "The man I love so much with the most contagious smile. Brendan you are a light. (and I love your obsession with cows) #nyc #dreamboat." Lambert surprised fans when she announced her marriage to McLoughlin in February 2019, around one month after the couple married in a small ceremony in Tennessee.

The country singer celebrated her husband in a different way last week when she shared a post featuring a video of McLoughlin shirtless and loading a hay bale, as well as a photo of the couple laughing on their Tennessee farm together.

"Make hay while the sun shines y’all!" she wrote. "Thanks @t_man_photo and Jerry for gettin the pony’s all fed for the winter #haygirlhay #shirtlessfarmhusband #yourewelcome #farmfresh #hayday #JohnDeeregreen."

The couple, who used to split their time with New York City, now lives on their farm in Tennessee, though they did their fair share of traveling during their quarantine. In May, they bought a new Airstream Globetrotter, dubbed "The Sheriff," and Lambert told Taste of Country Nights that she and her husband "sat down one day" and "routed out" their first trip up the coast, which they took earlier this year.

"We went through Pigeon Forge, up through Virginia, which is so beautiful, and stopped in Pennsylvania at a really cool KOA in Hershey," Lambert recalled, "and then we went on to see family and my stepson and camped our way back down but went a different route."

The Texas native added that she and McLoughlin hope to soon "do the whole California coast thing."

"You gotta have time to do that, but that's what we have right now is time," she said, sharing that she "would love" to take a trip up the Pacific Coast Highway. "I've never gotten to do it... I travel for a living but I don't see much," Lambert admitted. "So this is the way to sort of actually experience things."