Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Joins Instagram

Brendan McLoughlin is on Instagram after almost two years married to country superstar Miranda Lambert. The former police officer posted his first photo on the social media platform Saturday, almost two years since he and the "Gunpowder & Lead" singer announced in February 2019 they had secretly tied the knot a month prior.

The former New York City resident fittingly made his bio on Instagram "City goes country," and is only following two people on the social media platform, including his wife's account. In the first few days on the platform, McLoughlin has shared three photos, including one of him riding a horse on what appears to be the Tennessee farm he shares with the country singer, which he captioned with the same phrase he wrote in his bio. In another photo, he poses near a herd of cows, writing in the caption, "Married a Texan and I got to meet a longhorn."

Lambert even makes a cameo on his account, posing in a floral dress and pink feather fascinator in a cute couple photo her husband captioned with a simple heart emoji. Fans of the couple were happy to have another window into their lives as newlyweds, with one person commenting, "Welcome to IG!! You two are the cutest ever!" Another person added, "Atta boy!! Welcome to insta!!!"

The couple has been weathering life in the COVID-19 pandemic together well, having previously split their time in Nashville and NYC before settling down south for the long haul. "We’re pretty much newlyweds since we’ve only been married a year and a half, but we’ve already survived a pandemic so I think we’re golden," Lambert said during a July appearance on Taste of Country Nights.

"He loves to clean, and I knew that but it has really come in handy," Lambert continued of the new things she has learned about her husband while in quarantine. "The whole routine: make a meal, clean it up, make a meal, clean it up. We've had fun." The Texas native even took a road trip with her man, which she said was new for a person whose travels are most frequently part of her busy musician's lifestyle. "We went through Pigeon Forge, up through Virginia, which is so beautiful, and stopped in Pennsylvania at a really cool KOA in Hershey," she said in July, "and then we went on to see family and my stepson and camped our way back down but went a different route."