Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Shares Veterans Day Tribute to His Dad

Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin took to social media on Wednesday to share a sweet Veterans Day tribute to his dad. In the post, McLoughlin shared a throwback photo of his father, and wrote, "Happy Veterans Day. Thanks to all those who have served and currently serve. Especially this guy, thanks dad."

Lambert commented on the post, saying that she is a "proud daughter in law," and including a red heart emoji. McLoughlin has received a lot of kind comments from his followers as well. "Thanks to your dad for serving!!! Happy Veterans Day!" one person wrote. "You definitely are your Father's Son! Handsome Fellows! Thank you both for your service!!" someone else offered.

Lambert also shared a Veterans Day tribute post, including photos her grandfathers, both of whom served in the U.S. military. "Happy Veterans Day. These are my two paw paw’s. (Dad’s dad) Leroy Lambert and (moms dad) Marion Hughes who both served," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you to them and all who sacrifice for our country."

Many of Lambert's followers noticed that she bares a close resemblance to her grandpa Leroy, especially in the eyes. "You favor your Grandpa Lambert! Thank you, gentlemen!" a user commented. "Looking like Leroy!! He is so handsome and your so beautiful. So grateful for their service,"another added.

Lambert is not the only country music star to share a Veterans Day post, as a number of her peers have as well. "Today we honor those who keep us safe and allow us to live out our American dream," wrote Luke Bryan. "Thank you to the men and women who serve and protect our beautiful country. Happy Veterans Day!

Granger Smith took to Instagram to honor all the veterans of U.S. military service by first satirizing the use of empty memorials, and then offering some perspective. "Let’s rethink this day," Smith wrote. "102 years ago on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, it symbolized the end of such horror that no one reading this post could possibly comprehend."

"It was the end of MILLIONS of dead bodies scattered about muddy desolation in European fields & trenches," he continued. "It signifies the reason that the whole world doesn’t speak German. Can that possibly sink in to us?? If a veteran from that time (all dead now) could speak to us today about it, what would we learn? It’s worth asking. It’s not just an American question, it’s worldwide...just like that war."