Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Shares Heartwarming Birthday Tribute to Her

Miranda Lambert celebrates her 37th birthday on Nov. 10, and her husband and recent Instagram member Brendan McLoughlin shared a moving tribute to the country star with a photo slideshow. The first of four photos was a snap of the couple on a tropical vacation, and the last three were photos of Lambert, including a shot of the singer surrounded by dogs.

"Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife," McLoughlin wrote. "Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met. The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there’s one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are."

No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know," he continued. "I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday. @mirandalambert."

McLoughlin celebrated his own birthday in October and also received a sweet message from his spouse.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet husband," Lambert captioned her own photo slideshow. "The man I love so much with the most contagious smile. Brendan you are a light. (and I love your obsession with cows) #nyc #dreamboat."

One day after her birthday, Lambert will likely add to her trophy collection at the CMA Awards, where she is nominated seven times. She will also take the stage to perform her new single, "Settling Down," the music video for which features McLoughlin.

"I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it's kinda funny that my husband's my first one," Lambert recently told New York’s Country 94.7. "I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free, so get the camera."

"It was fun; he did such a great job. And our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It's at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville," she said, adding that her farm was "a safe place" to shoot the video and that everyone involved had tested negative for COVID-19 and wore masks. "It's really special to me," she added of the clip.