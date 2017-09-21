Miranda Lambert Performs Moving Duet With Her Father

Miranda Lambert had many special guests on stage during her TV taping of Front and Center on Tuesday night, but perhaps the most special was her father, Rick Lambert.

Surprise! @mirandalambert‘s father is here to sing one of their own songs together. #GreyhoundBoundForNowhere pic.twitter.com/H6sPvybmyp — Ty, Kelly & Chuck (@TyKellyandChuck) September 20, 2017

Lambert took the stage at Marathon Music Works in Nashville to celebrate her certified platinum record The Weight of These Wings, and she invited the songwriters who helped her write the 24 songs on the double album.

She celebrated the album recently selling one million units by taping a special episode of Front and Center as part of the CMA Songwriter Series, playing acoustic versions of some of the hits with her co-writers.

While most of the album’s content is serious (being inspired by her recent divorce from Blake Shelton), the evening had a light hearted tone — especially when she made the last-minute decision to bring her dad on stage to sing a throwback together.

“I texted my mom last night and said, ‘Get on Southwest and come to Nashville,’” she told the crowd. “My dad was my very first co-writer I ever had. He taught me how to play guitar and he taught me my love of music. Dad and I haven’t sang this song together, except by a campfire, in a long time.”

The two broke out into “Greyhound Bound for Nowhere,” a song they wrote together during Lambert’s run on Nashville Star and that later appeared on her debut solo album, Kerosene.

Lambert’s boyfriend Anderson East joined her for an emotional rendition of “Getaway Driver” and songwriters Shane McAnally, Liz Rose, Jessi Alexander and more were among the many writers who joined Lambert onstage to play songs like “Vice,” “We Should Be Friends,” “Ugly Lights” and “I’ve Got Wheels.”

The night as a whole was symbolic of Lambert’s journey from an up-and-comer to a certified platinum-selling artist. At the end of the night she gushed gratitude toward her collaborators.

“It’s very much the story of my last couple of years and all the things you go through in life,” Lambert said about The Weight of These Wings. “Thank you to all of the songwriters for going down this road with me and spending your time on my journey.”

