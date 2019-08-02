Miranda Lambert Celebrates CMA Fest’s MuttNation March Ahead of TV Special

Miranda Lambert set a new adoption record with her MuttNation Foundation at this year’s CMA Fest, with 61 dogs adopted within four days. Lambert kicked off the initiative with her MuttNation March on opening day, which she recalled on social media ahead of the upcoming CMA Fest TV special.

“Throwback to how great the [MuttNation] march was this year,” Lambert shared on social media. “And a big thank you to our friends [dogisgood] for designing the t-shirts we love so much! [LoveTheMuttYoureWith] [throwbackthursday] [MuttNation]”

Lambert previously opened up to PopCulture.com about the event, and why returning to CMA Fest was so important to her.

“It is awesome,” Lambert gushed. “The MuttMarch, we’ve done this one year before. This is our second year, but this is our 10-year anniversary, so seeing all the people walking across the bridge for the dogs warms my heart.”

The Texas native enjoyed the MuttNation March so much, she is already planning on making it an annual event.

“We did in 2016,” Lambert recounted. “We needed to take a year off to regroup, because we needed to make it a little more functional. I’m hoping that this is the second year of 25 years, because I love it, I want to grow it. I want to see ten thousand people walking across the bridge. It’s really important. It’s a cause close to my heart, MuttNation. I’m just trying to raise awareness for shelter pets. It’s the most important thing to me, is that people adopt and not shop.”

Lambert is proud to use her celebrity status to promote a cause that is so important to her.

“When you finally get to a point in your career where people are paying attention you have to decide what you want to use your platform for,” said the singer. “I just knew right away it was going to be dogs. I’ve grown up with dogs my whole life, strays and people just dumping them off. I grew up in the country.

“My mom and I started MuttNation, and it was just kind of a mom-and-pop operation, and now we’re ten years later, four million dollars later and thousands of dogs adopted,” she continued. “We’ve done so much, but I also feel like we’re just getting started. I feel like there’s so much more ahead of us. We’ve been able to help with natural disasters, and help shelters renovate. We kind of have our hand in everything, and that’s why I wanted to start it, because we wanted to control where the money that we raised would go.”

Lambert will appear on the CMA Fest TV special, singing both “Locomotive” and with the Pistol Annies on “Sugar Daddy.” The show will air on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

