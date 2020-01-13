Miranda Lambert to Celebrate First Responders on Upcoming Wildcard Tour

Not only is Miranda Lambert championing dogs through her MuttNation Foundation on the road, but she is also celebrating first responders! The “Bluebird” singer is giving radio listeners in the cities she is performing in a chance to nominate first responders, with the winner receiving two tickets to Lambert’s show, as well as a meet and greet with the superstar.

“I was really inspired by Kelly Ford, who honors a first responder every Friday on her show, and last November I got to nominate my husband, Brendan,” Lambert said in a statement, speaking of her police officer husband, Brendan McLoughlin. “I wanted to be able to spread that to every city we’re visiting on the Wildcard Tour, and say thank you to the brave men and women who keep those places safe.

“It’s been incredibly inspiring to hear stories of local heroes,” she added, “and I’m honored to have them as our guests every night.”

Lambert enjoyed a weekend at home with her husband to kick off the year, before launching her Wildcard Tour.

“Happy 2020 y’all!” Lambert captioned the video she posted on Instagram. “This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the [Wildcard Tour] with [Cody Johnson and LANCO]. Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo MS! See y’all out there! House husband shirtless promo volume 4,” Lambert posted. (P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $hit ton of Tex Mex. WTH? )”

Lambert met McLoughlin when he was on-duty, working at Good Morning America while Lambert was there to perform with Pistol Annies. Her husband is reportedly taking some time away from the force, presumably to spend time with Lambert.

“I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year,” Lambert told the New York Times. “Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back.

“They plucked him for me,” she continued. “My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’ [Laughs] Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals. We’ve done a lot in nine years!”

