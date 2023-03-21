Miranda Lambert Unveils New Cookbook, Introduces The Women of 'Pretty Bitchin' Kitchen'

Country superstar Miranda Lambert is adding a new title to her name: author. The accomplished singer has unveiled a brand new cookbook, Y'ALL EAT YET? Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen. Along with the announcement, Lambert also dropped a video introducing the women of the "Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen" and shared some of the book's recipes. Check it out here!

Lambert is well-known as an A-list country music singer-songwriter who has won three Grammys, and nearly countless other awards over the course of her 23-year career in country music. In a press release detailing her foray into the world of cookbooks, publisher Dey Street Books writes: "With Y'ALL EAT YET? [Lambert] takes readers deeper into her life off stage, on her farm and on the road, as well as sharing her beloved Airstream trailers, her signature fashion sense and decorating style. Lambert grew up surrounded by her mother and grandmother, and also by her mother's tight-knit pack of girlfriends. With them, she learned the power of female friendship and the bonds that women share – and the way good food and drink is the perfect reason for any gathering of your girlfriends."

Speaking about the family who continues to inspire all that she does, Lambert said, "Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life. I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom, because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends." The press release adds, "These colorful women knew how to have too much fun, come through in a jam, celebrate, cry when necessary and really, really cook. And it's to these women that Miranda credits her own inviting, come-on-in personality."

Additionally, "each and every recipe in Y'ALL EAT YET? has been handed down" from Lambert's mother and grandma, as well as other "cherished friends" and family members. Among the recipes readers will find are Nonny's Banana Pudding, Paw Paw's Bar-B-Que Sauce, The LOAF, a.k.a. "the meal that will get the ring," Dutch Oven (Coffee Can) Campfire Cobbler, Stacked Enchilada Bake, Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Roasted Root Vegetable Winter Salad, and Whiskey Cupcakes. Fans can check out all the delicious southern recipes when Y'ALL EAT YET? Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen goes on sale April 25.