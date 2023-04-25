Why Miranda Lambert's Tuesday Was a Huge Day for Her

Miranda Lambert had a pretty huge day on Tuesday, and it wasn't just for one reason. The country music superstar just released her brand new cookbook, Y'ALL EAT YET? Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen, and she held a bok signing in New York City. Lambert also appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers — which aired early Tuesday morning at 12:35 AM— to promote the book and discuss why she chose to put it together.

"It's basically just stories and memories. Growing up with a group of strong women around me like that, it really prepared me for the world. I've been in the music industry for 20 years, so I feel like without their wisdom, I don't know if I could have made it" Lambert told Meyers about the cookbook, which was co-written by Holly Gleason. In addition to speaking about the new cookbook, Lambery also shared a little about her country music career, saying, "This will be my 18th year at the ACMs. The country music community's so supportive and friendly," Miranda told the Late Night host. "People always ask me, like, 'Is everybody really that nice?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, we kinda are.' It's like we're friends, [there's] friendly competition, but everybody deserves to be there."

In a previously shared press release, detailing her foray into the world of cookbooks, publisher Dey Street Books said of the cookbook: "With Y'ALL EAT YET? [Lambert] takes readers deeper into her life off stage, on her farm and on the road, as well as sharing her beloved Airstream trailers, her signature fashion sense and decorating style. Lambert grew up surrounded by her mother and grandmother, and also by her mother's tight-knit pack of girlfriends. With them, she learned the power of female friendship and the bonds that women share – and the way good food and drink is the perfect reason for any gathering of your girlfriends."

Speaking about the family who continues to inspire all that she does, Lambert said, "Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life. I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom, because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends." The press release adds, "These colorful women knew how to have too much fun, come through in a jam, celebrate, cry when necessary and really, really cook. And it's to these women that Miranda credits her own inviting, come-on-in personality."