Miranda Lambert Celebrates 2 Years of Being 'Hitched' With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have officially been married for two years, celebrating their anniversary on Jan. 16. The country star marked the day with a romantic photo of herself and her husband, sharing a snap of the pair gazing into each others' eyes as one of their horses stood nearby.

"2 years hitched!!" Lambert captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji. The photo was from the set of her recent music video for "Settling Down," which starred McLoughlin as her love interest. "I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it's kinda funny that my husband's my first one," Lambert told New York’s Country 94.7. "I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free, so get the camera," she joked. "It was fun; he did such a great job.

McLoughlin celebrated their anniversary with a photo of his wife in the kitchen wearing an apron that read "Grab your Balls, it's canning season," along with an illustration of Ball canning jars. "Happy anniversary to this amazing woman," he wrote.

Lambert and McLoughlin have been at their Tennessee farm together for the majority of the pandemic, and Lambert joked to Taste of Country Nights that they've "survived" being quarantined together.

"We’re pretty much newlyweds since we’ve only been married a year and a half, but we’ve already survived a pandemic so I think we’re golden," she said, adding that the two have learned even more about each other during the quarantine. "He loves to clean, and I knew that but it has really come in handy," the Texas native revealed. "The whole routine: make a meal, clean it up, make a meal, clean it up. We've had fun."

Lambert originally surprised fans with the news of their wedding in February 2019, sharing a pair of photos from their wedding, which took place at Cogan's Farm in Tennessee. "In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news," she wrote. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone."